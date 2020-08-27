Delhi HC stays personal bankruptcy proceedings against Anil Ambani

NEW DELHI/ MUMBAI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed bankruptcy proceedings against Anil Ambani in connection with a personal guarantee he had offered for loans extended to Reliance Communications (RCom) and Reliance Infratel (RITL).

A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar also restrained Ambani from alienating assets. The court added that the proceedings would continue in relation to the corporate debtor. The court has issued notice to Centre, State Bank of India and others in the case.

The matter will be next heard on 6 October.

Ambani on Wednesday had moved the Delhi High Court against the appointment of a resolution professional (RP) on personal guarantees given to State Bank of India (SBI) for securing loans for the two group companies.

In his plea, Ambani had challenged the validity of section pertaining to personal guarantee and questioned whether there is any enabling provision in the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for such an order.

An email sent to Ambani's spokesperson went unanswered.

The matter pertains to Ambani giving personal guarantee while securing a loan worth ₹1,195 crore in 2016. However, the two Reliance group companies defaulted in January 2017, resulting in the accounts being declared non-performing assets (NPA).

In March this year, SBI filed a petition with the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under section 95 of IBC for personal bankruptcy based on the guarantees issued by Ambani. Whenever an application is filed under section 94 or 95, NCLT has to direct the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, within seven days of the application, to nominate a RP.

A 20 August NCLT order said there was no doubt that Ambani furnished his personal guarantee for the credit facility availed by RCom and RITL. "The authority accordingly has no other option than to issue the direction." It then appointed Jitender Kothari as the RP.

The Thursday order staying bankruptcy proceedings is on the basis of an 8 August order passed by the Delhi HC in another case of personal guarantees.

A Delhi-based business man and a personal guarantor Lalit Kumar Jain had moved the high court seeking a stay on personal insolvency proceedings against him. His petition had said the personal bankruptcy proceedings under IBC was ultra vires, meaning beyond legal authority and power.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kaul appearing for SBI argued that both the cases are different.

