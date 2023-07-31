Delhi HC upholds ₹579 cr arbitration award for Marans

Delhi HC upholds ₹579 cr arbitration award for Marans2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 11:50 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld the 2018 arbitration decision of a three-member arbitration panel, ordering SpiceJet and its owner, Ajay Singh, to reimburse ₹579 crore along with accrued interest to the airline’s former promoter Kalanithi Maran.
