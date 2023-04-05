Delhi High Court awards ₹10 lakh damages to Google in trademark lawsuit5 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 07:11 AM IST
The court also directed DoT to issue directions to all internet service providers and telecom service providers to block access to the website hosted on a domain name in violation of the ‘Google’ mark
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed consultancy firm Google Enterprises Pvt Ltd and its associated entities to pays ₹10 lakh as damages to tech-giant Google LLC for misusing its trademark.
