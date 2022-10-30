Delhi high court bars Aqualite from infringing on Relaxo Footwears’ design2 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 10:39 PM IST
- The HC division bench has set aside the single judge order that had directed both parties to conduct a market survey
MUMBAI : The Delhi high court on Friday restrained Aqualite India Ltd and its officials from infringing upon Relaxo Footwears Ltd’s subject designs till their ongoing suit is disposed of. The HC division bench has set aside the single judge order that had directed both parties to conduct a market survey, before dismissing Relaxo’s plea for an interim injunction.