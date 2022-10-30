Delhi high court bars Aqualite from infringing on Relaxo Footwears’ design

Relaxo had challenged the single judge order of May 2019 under the Code of Civil procedure after the application by Aqualite India was allowed by the bench. Relaxo is engaged in manufacturing and selling various kinds of footwear since 1976. On 21 June, 2017, Relaxo had registered its design for footwear (slippers) under The Designs Act, and claimed that the design is novel and unique in surface pattern, cuts, ridges, curves, graphics, but did not claim rights to exclusive use of colours or colour combination of the subject design.