Delhi High Court allows Gillette to ask influencers to take down posts on Bombay Shaving Company ad

The Delhi High Court has allowed Gillette India to ask influencers to take down posts in which they shared an advertisement by Bombay Shaving Co. (BSC) targeting a rival.

On Wednesday, the court had asked Bombay Shaving Co. to take down the advertisement and submit a revised version without showing the court setting and referring to the competitor.

During the hearing, Gillette’s counsel pointed to “follow-up social media posts of other influencers who have discussed this ad” and sought directions for their removal.

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The judge, however, did not immediately grant a blanket direction to social media intermediaries. Instead, the court asked Gillette to first approach the concerned intermediaries. ”You write to them to take it down, and if they don’t, then you come back,” Justice Jyoti Singh told Gillette.

BSC’s counsel told the court that the revised version complied with the directions given earlier and that references to the court and other material that had to be removed had been deleted.

“Whatever undertaking I gave yesterday, the ad completely abides by that. … Reference to court has been removed,” BSC’s counsel said.

The counsel also told the court that the revised advertisement had been shown to Gillette, although Gillette had not accepted it.

The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday ordered Bombay Shaving to take down its advertisement after Gillette India challenged the campaign.

At the hearing, lawyers for Gillette India said the company has a 97% market share, arguing that any advertisement targeting a rival would effectively target Gillette.

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Gillette was represented by senior counsel C.M. Lal, along with Ankur Sangal, Pragya Mishra, Saumya Bajpayee and Yashodhra Raina of Aerion Legal. Bombay Shaving Co. was represented by Prathvi Singh of Fidus Law Chambers.

The dispute is around BSC’s “Switch4” campaign, launched earlier in September. The ads set in court claimed that a four-blade BSC cartridge was a replacement for popular three-blade handles. Gillette was not named in the advertisement; however, the rival is an “American company” in the advertisement.

Bombay Shaving Co. said that it has adhered to the undertaking given by the court. "At the heart of Switch4 is a simple belief: consumers deserve the freedom to choose. We will continue to innovate, challenge the status quo and stand up for consumer choice, without compromise," said Bombay Shaving Co. spokesperson to Mint.

Gillette India said the campaign targets its products and portrays them as outdated or inferior. The advertisement portrayed the rival brand as “Uncle Razor”.

A previous dispute between the companies from 2024 went to mediation and was settled in February 2026.

Bombay Shaving Co. is an Indian direct-to-consumer grooming and personal-care brand that began with premium men’s shaving systems and has since expanded into a multi-category, omnichannel personal-care business. The company reported revenue of ₹640 crore in FY26, up 136% from a year earlier, while its losses fell 85% to ₹9 crore, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Its investors include Colgate-Palmolive (India), Sixth Sense Ventures, Fireside Ventures and Alteria Capital, among others.