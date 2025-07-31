Delhi High Court halts coal ministry move to encash ₹29 crore from Vedanta's bank guarantee
The mining major had challenged a ₹29 crore penalty for coal block delays, citing regulatory setbacks and ecological barriers in Odisha mine project.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to Vedanta Ltd, in an order dated 24 July, directing status quo on the coal ministry’s move to appropriate ₹29.23 crore from the company’s ₹263.17 crore performance bank guarantee amid a dispute over delays at its Radhikapur (West) coal mine in Odisha.