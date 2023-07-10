‘Inspection of Go fleet may cause delays’1 min read 10 Jul 2023, 11:47 PM IST
During the hearing, senior lawyer representing the airline’s RP referred to the interim order of the High Court as disastrous for the airline’s operations, potentially causing significant disruptions
New Delhi: A Delhi High Court division bench on Monday heard the appeal filed by the resolution professional (RP) of Go First, challenging an interim order issued by a single bench on 5 July, allowing the lessors to inspect the airline’s fleet, as it would be disastrous for Go First in its efforts to resume operations.
