Delhi High Court seeks OpenAI’s reply on ANI plea to stop ChatGPT from using its content

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to ChatGPT creator OpenAI on an appeal filed by news agency Asian News International (ANI). The plea challenges a 24 July single-judge order that denied interim relief to ANI in its copyright lawsuit against the artificial intelligence (AI) company.

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A division bench of Justices Avneesh Jhingan and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora issued the notice after hearing arguments from senior counsel Sidhant Kumar, representing ANI. The court asked OpenAI to file its response and scheduled the next hearing for December.

Kumar told the court that OpenAI had previously undertaken not to scrape or download content from ANI’s website as an interim arrangement. “From 11 September 2024 till the passing of the impugned order, a certain status was obtained, which was that they were not downloading or scraping content from my website. That statement was made. They volunteered that they will not take news content from my website,” Kumar argued.

The court, however, declined to pass an order without hearing OpenAI’s response.

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Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, attending via video conference on behalf of an intervenor, requested that his client also be heard in the matter. “The single judge heard us. We need to be heard. This has global implications,” Sibal told the court. An intervenor is a third party who was not originally part of a case, but steps in because the judgment will directly affect their interests or rights.

Queries emailed to OpenAI remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

ANI was denied interim relief in July ANI was challenging a July order by Justice Amit Bansal, who refused to grant interim relief to the news agency in its copyright case against OpenAI. He said an injunction would harm not only OpenAI but also to public interest and the development of AI. The court held that the balance of convenience favoured OpenAI and observed that generative AI technology serves a significant public interest by supporting research, education, accessibility and the dissemination of knowledge.

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Also Read | ANI versus OpenAI: how a copyright dispute makes a case for legislative action

The single-judge bench clarified in its July order that Indian courts have jurisdiction to hear the dispute even though OpenAI's servers are located in the US, holding that the alleged infringement had a sufficient connection with India because ChatGPT is accessible in the country and ANI suffered the alleged harm in India.

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However, the court held that ANI failed to show ChatGPT had substantially reproduced its copyrighted news reports, adding that the agency also did not demonstrate any actual market harm or loss of subscriptions stemming from OpenAI's use of its content.

About the Author Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.