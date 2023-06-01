Delhi High Court orders SpiceJet to pay ₹380 crore to Sun Group’s Maran1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 02:12 PM IST
The Delhi High Court has ordered low-fare airline SpiceJet to pay ₹380 crore to its former promoter, Kalanithi Maran of the Sun Group, and asked it to submit an affidavit of assets within four weeks.
