Delhi High Court orders SpiceJet to return two leased planes to TWC Aviation over unpaid dues
The court noted that SpiceJet, which owes TWC $14 million, had damaged its assets by separating the engines from the two planes and using them in other aircraft.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered SpiceJet to return two leased Boeing aircraft and their engines to lessor TWC Aviation Capital Ltd by 31 May over unpaid dues. The court also told the struggling airline on Wednesday to hand over all records related to the use of the aircraft frames and engines.