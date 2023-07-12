Delhi HC rejects Go First plea, lessors free to inspect planes

1 min read

The Delhi High Court has rejected Go First's appeal for a stay on an interim order allowing its lessors to inspect its parked aircraft. The court has given the Directorate General of Civil Aviation 15 days to approve the airline's operations. The final hearing is scheduled for 3 August. Go First's lessors argued that the lease agreement had expired and that the airline should not be allowed to retain possession of the aircraft. The airline blames engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney for its financial troubles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}