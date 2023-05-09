Delhi high court rejects govt plea against RIL2 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 11:41 PM IST
The ministry approached the court after an international arbitration panel rejected its fine of $1.55 billion on Reliance Industries and partners BP Plc and Niko Resources for allegedly selling gas that migrated from Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd’s (ONGC) KG blocks to their block.
MUMBAI : The Delhi high court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the Union government against a consortium led by Reliance Industries Ltd regarding a gas dispute in the Krishna Godavari basin.
