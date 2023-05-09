Home/ Companies / News/  Delhi high court rejects govt plea against RIL
Back

MUMBAI : The Delhi high court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the Union government against a consortium led by Reliance Industries Ltd regarding a gas dispute in the Krishna Godavari basin.

The ministry approached the court after an international arbitration panel rejected its fine of $1.55 billion on Reliance Industries and partners BP Plc and Niko Resources for allegedly selling gas that migrated from Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd’s (ONGC) KG blocks to their block.

c “The inferences are factual conclusions arrived at by the arbitral tribunal, which cannot be second-guessed by this court in the exercise of its powers under Section 34 of the Arbitration & Conciliation Act," the court observed.

A bench led by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, while upholding the arbitral tribunal’s 2018 order, said, “This court is accordingly not persuaded to hold that the conclusions drawn by the arbitral tribunal are such that no reasonable person would reach. Suffice it to say that the view taken by the arbitral tribunal is most certainly a possible view, which calls for no interference."

In 2013, state-run ONGC wrote to the director-general of hydrocarbons, alleging there was evidence of “lateral continuity" of gas pools between the Reliance block and the adjacent blocks allocated to ONGC. This meant the gas pools of the Reliance block and the ONGC blocks appeared to be connected, with possible gas migration between the two.

DeGolyer & MacNaughton, an independent agency, was asked to verify the claim, and it was found that there was indicated connectivity and continuity of the reservoirs across the blocks operated by ONGC and RIL.

Thereafter, based on the A.P. Shah committee report, the ministry raised a demand for $1.55 billion on Reliance as computed provisionally, along with interest up to 31 March 2016; and of $174.90 million towards revised additional cumulative profit claimed to be receivable up to the same period towards disgorgement of “unjust enrichment".

Following this, Reliance invoked Section 33 of the production sharing contract (PSC), initiating an arbitration against the ministry in 2016. In its 2018 order, the arbitral tribunal gave a majority verdict of 2:1 in favour of Reliance. This verdict said, “Reliance is fully entitled to produce all hydrocarbons resulting from petroleum operations conducted within its contract area, which may include hydrocarbons that could have migrated from an adjacent block."

According to the tribunal’s findings, the PSC permits Reliance to produce gas which migrates into the sub-sea reservoir lying within the contract area from an outside source.

As far as the ministry’s claim of unjust enrichment is concerned, the tribunal held that there is no question of “unjust enrichment" that requires further determination. The government challenged the order in the Delhi high court.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Gawande
Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout