Delhi HC dismisses ₹218 crore stamp duty order, ₹69 crore penalty notice against Ambuja Cements

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a show cause notice against Ambuja Cements, which demanded 218 crore in stamp duty and 69 crore in penalties. The court found the notice was beyond the limitation period.

Published10 Nov 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Delhi HC dismisses show cause notice, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>218 crore stamp duty and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69 crore penalty order against Ambuja Cements. File image of the ACL factory in Mumbai.
Delhi HC dismisses show cause notice, ₹218 crore stamp duty and ₹69 crore penalty order against Ambuja Cements. File image of the ACL factory in Mumbai.(Photographer: Santosh Verma / Bloomberg News )

In a big relief for Ambuja Cements, the Delhi High Court (HC) has set aside a show cause notice and order demanding 218.87 crore stamp duty and 69 crore penalty from the company, according to an ANI report.

The order from the Collector of Stamps, Delhi directed Ambuja Cements (ACL) to pay stamp duty worth 218,87,81,917.28 and a penalty of 69 crore on a merger order dated November 14, 2011, it added.

Ambuja Challenged Order

Representing the company, S&A Law Offices told the court that ACL was exempt from stamp duty charges under Sections 391-394 of the Companies Act (19), as its amalgamation order was protected by a 1937 notification.

In its statement, the HC also noted that the show cause notice issued by the Collector of Stamps was “beyond the prescribed period of limitation” and set aside the claim.

Ambuja Cements is a subsidiary of the Adani Group.

Ambuja Cements Q2 Results

Ambuja Cements declared their Q2 results on October 28, 2024, revealing a mixed performance in the financial metrics. The company's topline saw a modest increase of 1.24% year-over-year; however, the profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

When comparing the current quarter to the previous one, Ambuja reported a decline in revenue of 9.57% and a 29.45% drop in profit. This trend raises concerns among investors about the company's short-term financial health.

Operating income also suffered, down 50.36% quarter-over-quarter and 56.21% year-over-year. These figures indicate a challenging environment for the cement manufacturer, which could impact future growth prospects.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.27, reflecting a decrease of 39.29% year-over-year. This decline in EPS could be a significant factor influencing investor sentiment moving forward.

The overall outlook for Ambuja Cements remains cautiously optimistic, as analysts see potential for recovery despite the recent downturn in profits.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Delhi HC dismisses ₹218 crore stamp duty order, ₹69 crore penalty notice against Ambuja Cements

