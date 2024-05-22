Delhi High Court to hear Tesla vs Tesla Power case next on 28 May
The court had previously said that Gurugram-based Tesla Power, accused of trademark infringement by Elon Musk's firm, had been operating for four years and deserved an opportunity to present its case.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear Tesla Inc's trademark infringement case against Gurugram-based Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd next on 28 May. The case was initially slated to be heard by Justice Anish Dayal on Wednesday, but was deferred because of time constraints.