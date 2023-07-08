Delhi High Court turns down PepsiCo's appeal against revocation of potato patent2 min read 08 Jul 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Delhi High Court rejected PepsiCo's appeal against the revocation of a patent for a potato variety used in Lay's chips, stating that India's rules do not allow a patent on seed varieties
NEW DELHI : An Indian court rejected PepsiCo Inc's appeal against an order that revoked a patent for a potato variety grown exclusively for the New York-based company's popular Lay's potato chips.
