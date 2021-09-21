Diners in the country’s top cities led by Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Ludhiana are leading recovery in the eating-out market as diners return to restaurants amid return to normalcy.

This has led consumers to “revenge dine", dining out and restaurant tech platform, Dineout said in a report on the sector released Tuesday.

Cities of Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad reported the maximum recovery among metros, with restaurants in Delhi and Kolkata now operating at nearly twice their gross merchandise value or GMV of February ‘21 levels or pre-wave two levels.

Among smaller cities, Jaipur and Ludhiana have shown maximum recovery and are currently operating at nearly 2.5 times GMV of February levels.

The numbers bodes well for the restaurant industry that has been significantly impacted by the multiple waves of the pandemic that have caused temporary closures for eateries.

Meanwhile, Dineout reports a jump in average order value at restaurants.

The average order value at restaurants in July-August has also increased by as much as 20% since February, with smaller cities like Agra, Indore, and Ludhiana registering the biggest surge in restaurant order value, it said.

"It's understandable why millions are now thronging to their favorite eating joints as the covid-19 health advisory is lifted, and that they can finally step out, and into their favorite restaurants and not be forced to have their meals on their couch," said Ankit Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO, Dineout.

To be sure, Dineout enables restaurant discovery and table bookings for consumers. For restaurants, it processes reservations across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities.

The findings of the report point to a pent-up demand after Indians were driven indoors during the country’s second, more severe wave earlier this year.

As the wave took time to subside and restrictions such as curbs on hours of operation for restaurants lifted, diners are returning across cities.

The report also pointed to an uptick in demand for more luxury dining across India.

This, it said, increased as much as 120%, while business for fine dining restaurants was up by 105%. The average number of diners per booking has also risen.

Meanwhile, as some companies resume partial work from office lunch hours bookings are picking up too.

As offices are reopening, lunch hours are also getting busier at restaurants—39% of bookings in August were for lunch hours compared to 27% in February. Restaurants in Hyderabad and Chennai reported the maximum business during lunch-time, while Bangalore has shown an increase in lunch-hour bookings from 24% in February to over 44% in August, it said.

Diners are also pivoting towards restaurants where the staff is vaccinated.

Out of 50,000 outlets across 20 cities listed on Dineout, around 67% outlets have fully vaccinated staff. Interestingly, these outlets have contributed 72% of the total business in August, with Ludhiana, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Delhi and Bangalore boasting the highest percentage of dining out at vaccinated outlets.

This is a recurring theme across all Indian cities, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.