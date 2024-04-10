Supreme Court says Delhi Metro not obliged to pay ₹8,000 crore to Anil Ambani's firm
Supreme Court said that the DMRC was not obliged to pay over ₹8,000 crore to the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd (DAMEPL)--a subsidiary of Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure firm
In a major relief to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed its previous order in which it had asked the DMRC to pay an arbitration award of ₹8,000 crore to Anil Ambani's firm.
