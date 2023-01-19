Delhi pips Mumbai to host maximum weddings in 2022: Survey

Delhi topped the list of top three cities that hosted the maximum number of weddings, followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai. Tripura, Sikkim, and Imphal recorded the least number of weddings
NEW DELHI: With wedding festivities back in favour, a survey conducted by a wedding website said that venue vendors were the most in-demand with 29% of bookings being made for the category, followed by wedding photographers and makeup artists at 11% and 5%, respectively.
WeddingWire India, the Indian subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, a wedding technology platform which put out a report based on its survey, saw a 48.48% surge on year in overall traffic, and said, in terms of venues, banquet halls showed increased searches of 56% demand.
Demand for resort and destination weddings saw some traction, while international destination weddings with a limited guest list and curated experiences have become fashionable again with the top three overseas locations like Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and New York gaining popularity. Domestically, Udaipur and Goa remained popular choices along with Jaipur.
Delhi topped the list of top three cities that hosted the maximum number of weddings, followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai. Tripura, Sikkim, and Imphal recorded the least number of weddings. The data also revealed, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Gurgaon were the top three tier 2 cities in terms of weddings.
Its report said that December witnessed the maximum number of weddings with about 21.5% of all wedding-makers on its platform depicting that they chose that month, followed by February which saw 15.49%. Weekend weddings were another trend that still ranked high on the popularity chart as most couples choose Sunday (20%) closely followed by Friday (19.7%).
Anam Zubair, head of marketing for the firm, said, “The year 2022 was the year the wedding industry had been waiting for, especially as the last two years were uncertain and slightly limiting for the industry due to the pandemic. In the year we witnessed how the priority list changed for couples and their families. More than the guest list, it was the curated experience that they were spending most time and effort on. However, it was interesting to note that this barely made a difference in the earmarked budget. We are excited to see what 2023 holds for the wedding industry considering Gen-Z is entering the wedding cycle."
The report said that guest-size curation was a mixed bag with some couples and families wanting to keep it intimate with less than 100 guests (60.21%), while others hosting a much larger crowd of more than 300 guests (13%).
