Delhi: Private offices allowed to function with 50% capacity. Details here

Delhi: Private offices allowed to function with 50% capacity. Details here

 A man on a cycle crosses a road as vehicles ply with their headlights on, during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi,(PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) 
1 min read . 02:30 PM IST Livemint

Lt Governor Anil Baijal suggested that other Covid curbs be in place to maintain the decline in daily Covid cases in the national capital

NEW DELHI : Private offices in Delhi will now be allowed to operate with fifty per cent capacity, following Lt Governor Anil Baijal's approval to Delhi Government's proposal on Friday. 

The Lt Governor however, suggested that other Covid curbs be in place to maintain the decline in daily Covid cases in the national capital.  He said that the government maintain status quo on weekend curfews and the city-state should also not remove odd-even rule for the opening of shops in the markets.

The weekend curfew that has been imposed in the national capital following a steady rise in Covid-19 cases fueled by the new coronavirus variant Omicron,  will be in place from 10pm Friday and continue till Monday 5am.

Sources have confirmed that any decision regarding the weekend curfew, whether to lift it, will be taken if the Covid situation in Delhi improves.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a press conference that the Delhi government has proposed lifting weekend curfew, ending the odd-even system for opening of shops and allowing private offices to run with 50% staff in the city.   

The proposal approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his consent, he said.

The decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of declining number of Covid cases in the city and its effect on the livelihood and business activities, he said 

The traders in many parts of the city have demanded lifting of curbs including the opening of shops of non-essential goods on alternate days based on odd-even system. 

 

