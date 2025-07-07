Delhi rains: IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisory; adverse weather forces Air India to divert flight to Jaipur

Heavy rainfall in Delhi disrupted flight schedules at Indira Gandhi International Airport, prompting airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet to issue travel advisories. Air India's flight, operating from Riyadh to Delhi, was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather.

Eshita Gain
Published7 Jul 2025, 06:37 PM IST
Heavy rainfall in Delhi on Monday disrupted flight schedules at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Heavy rainfall in Delhi on Monday disrupted flight schedules at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Heavy rainfall in several parts of Delhi on Monday disrupted flight schedules at the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The adverse weather conditions have prompted airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet to issue a travel advisory.

In another disruption, the rains have also forced an Air India flight operating from Riyadh to Delhi to divert to Jaipur.

SpiceJet flight diverted to Jaipur

Air India flight AI 926, operating from Riyadh to Delhi, was diverted to Jaipur International Airport late Sunday night due to bad weather in Delhi.

The diverted flight was originally scheduled to land at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) post-midnight on July 7. However, the deteriorating weather in Delhi forced the airline to reroute the flight to Jaipur.

According to ANI, after the landing at Jaipur airport, passengers were offered alternative flights to reach Delhi. However, they opted to depart by road from Jaipur to Delhi.

Travel advisory issued by Indigo

The low-cost carrier Indigo said on Monday that the persistent bad weather in Delhi is affecting flight operations.

“Due to air traffic congestion, some flights are currently being held. Please be assured, our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you moving as soon as conditions allow,” the airline said on X (formerly Twitter).

Indigo also advised passengers to check their flight status on its website before heading to the airport. It said they should expect some extra travel time as traffic is likely to be slow-moving.

Travel advisory issued by SpiceJet

In another instance, SpiceJet, a domestic airline, also issued a travel advisory on the social media platform X.

“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures, arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to check their flight status,” the airline said in a post on Monday.

