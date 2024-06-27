The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting heavy rains across the national capital until July 1.

Domestic airline SpiceJet on June 27 alerted passengers travelling via Delhi and Dharamsala to track their flight for potential delays due to bad weather. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Due to bad weather in Dharamshala (DHM) and Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," it said in a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter).

Notably, the Met department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting heavy rains across the national capital until July 1. It adds that Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi is likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) between June 28-29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy Rainfall in Delhi, north India Parts of the national capital saw heavy rainfall this morning, even last evening Palam, Aya Nagar and Ridge areas of Delhi recorded 2.3 mm, 1.3 mm and 1.3 mm rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty wind are also forecast for June 27 in Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, and West Rajasthan.

The Met Department added that rainfall is likely to increase and spread over these regions from June 28-30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan until June 30, over West Uttar Pradesh from June 27 to June 30, and over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab from June 28-30.

Monsoon Update IMD in its monsoon update predicted ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy rainfall’ over the next three to four days in the West Peninsular coast and Northeast India, likely from June 27-30. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Northwest India, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely during June 28-30, it stated.

The forecast also suggests the possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka on June 26. Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu also expect isolated heavy rainfall at the same time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from June 28-30; East Uttar Pradesh from June 28-29; over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh from June 29-30.

