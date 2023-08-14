comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 14:47:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.2 -1.75%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.45 -0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 562.2 -2.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 608.8 -0.47%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,579 1.22%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Delhi restaurant cannot use Burger King in its name: SC
Back

Delhi restaurant cannot use Burger King in its name: SC

 1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:52 PM IST Krishna Yadav

Burger King Corp. had filed a rectification suit against Burger King New Delhi, alleging confusion among consumers and dilution of the brand's distinctiveness due to the family restaurant's use of the trademark

The Delhi High Court had cited Section 124 of the Trademarks Act, 1999, and said that Burger King has used the trademark for five years without intending to abandon it. (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
The Delhi High Court had cited Section 124 of the Trademarks Act, 1999, and said that Burger King has used the trademark for five years without intending to abandon it. (Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that prevented a family restaurant in Delhi from using the Burger King trademark.

Justice Sanjeev Khanna, presiding over the bench, criticised the petitioner for misusing the law, noting that Burger King has used the trademark since 1950, a fact widely recognized.

In April of this year, the Delhi High Court ruled in favour of Burger King Corp., upholding its trademark and preventing a family restaurant in New Delhi from using it. The court directed an investigation into the ownership of the trademark held by the family restaurant.

The Delhi High Court had cited Section 124 of the Trademarks Act, 1999, and said that Burger King has used the trademark for five years without intending to abandon it. The first Burger King restaurant in India opened in 2014, and there are now over 300 in the country.

Previously, Burger King Corp. had filed a rectification suit against "Burger King New Delhi," alleging confusion among consumers and dilution of the brand's distinctiveness due to the family restaurant's use of the trademark. It had also claimed fraudulent acquisition of the trademark by the defendant.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 02:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout