Delhi restaurant cannot use Burger King in its name: SC

Delhi restaurant cannot use Burger King in its name: SC1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Burger King Corp. had filed a rectification suit against Burger King New Delhi, alleging confusion among consumers and dilution of the brand's distinctiveness due to the family restaurant's use of the trademark
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that prevented a family restaurant in Delhi from using the Burger King trademark.
