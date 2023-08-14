Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Delhi restaurant cannot use Burger King in its name: SC

Delhi restaurant cannot use Burger King in its name: SC

1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:52 PM IST Krishna Yadav

  • Burger King Corp. had filed a rectification suit against Burger King New Delhi, alleging confusion among consumers and dilution of the brand's distinctiveness due to the family restaurant's use of the trademark

The Delhi High Court had cited Section 124 of the Trademarks Act, 1999, and said that Burger King has used the trademark for five years without intending to abandon it. (Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that prevented a family restaurant in Delhi from using the Burger King trademark.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that prevented a family restaurant in Delhi from using the Burger King trademark.

Justice Sanjeev Khanna, presiding over the bench, criticised the petitioner for misusing the law, noting that Burger King has used the trademark since 1950, a fact widely recognized.

Justice Sanjeev Khanna, presiding over the bench, criticised the petitioner for misusing the law, noting that Burger King has used the trademark since 1950, a fact widely recognized.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In April of this year, the Delhi High Court ruled in favour of Burger King Corp., upholding its trademark and preventing a family restaurant in New Delhi from using it. The court directed an investigation into the ownership of the trademark held by the family restaurant.

The Delhi High Court had cited Section 124 of the Trademarks Act, 1999, and said that Burger King has used the trademark for five years without intending to abandon it. The first Burger King restaurant in India opened in 2014, and there are now over 300 in the country.

Previously, Burger King Corp. had filed a rectification suit against "Burger King New Delhi," alleging confusion among consumers and dilution of the brand's distinctiveness due to the family restaurant's use of the trademark. It had also claimed fraudulent acquisition of the trademark by the defendant.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 02:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.