Delhi to Bhubaneswar IndiGo flight diverted to Raipur due to poor visibility

This month, two IndiGo planes averted a mid-air collision over the Bengaluru airport just after their take-off on the morning of January 9.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar diverted to Raipur due to poor visibility on Friday, informed the airport director. "Due to poor visibility no flight operations started. Flight number Indigo 2178 from Delhi to Bhubaneswar diverted to Raipur," Director Bhubaneswar Airport said.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar diverted to Raipur due to poor visibility on Friday, informed the airport director. "Due to poor visibility no flight operations started. Flight number Indigo 2178 from Delhi to Bhubaneswar diverted to Raipur," Director Bhubaneswar Airport said.

The incident was not logged in any logbook and it was not reported by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) either, senior officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.

Officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the two IndiGo planes -- 6E455 (Bengaluru to Kolkata) and 6E246 (Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar) -- were involved in 'breach of separation' at Bengaluru airport.

Both these aircraft departed from the Bengaluru airport within a span of approximately 5 minutes on the morning of January 9.