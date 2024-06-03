Active Stocks
Delhi to Mumbai Akasa Air flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to security alert
Breaking News

Delhi to Mumbai Akasa Air flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to security alert

Livemint

An Akasa Air flight traveling from Delhi to Mumbai with 186 passengers and six crew members was diverted to Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday following a security alert onboard, according to an airline spokesperson.

An Akasa Air flight traveling from Delhi to Mumbai with 186 passengers and six crew members was diverted to Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday following a security alert onboard, according to an airline spokesperson.

Published: 03 Jun 2024, 12:16 PM IST
