Delhi to Mumbai Akasa Air flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to security alert

An Akasa Air flight traveling from Delhi to Mumbai with 186 passengers and six crew members was diverted to Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday following a security alert onboard, according to an airline spokesperson.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!