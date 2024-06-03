Delhi to Mumbai Akasa Air flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to security alert
An Akasa Air flight traveling from Delhi to Mumbai with 186 passengers and six crew members was diverted to Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday following a security alert onboard, according to an airline spokesperson.
An Akasa Air flight traveling from Delhi to Mumbai with 186 passengers and six crew members was diverted to Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday following a security alert onboard, according to an airline spokesperson.
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!