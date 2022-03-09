Delhi wears the startups crown but Bengaluru still dons the unicorn hat

Smaller cities are rising, too, due to the location-agnostic working model during the pandemic. The top six cities had less than 40% of the startups founded in 2021, down from 53% in 2016. But their sustainability is in question as work-from-home fades away. “They may not scale beyond a point as there is not enough tech talent available there," said Madhur Singhal, managing partner at Praxis Global Alliance. “Those startups ultimately gravitate towards the nearest large city."