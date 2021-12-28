Delhi yellow alert to impact cinema, restaurant, retail businesses

“After being allowed to reopen, cinemas have already demonstrated an ability to operate safely for the public and employees via usage of enhanced ventilation systems, enhanced hygiene, and other safety protocols. Not a single outbreak of covid-19 anywhere around the world has been traced to a cinema," said Gianchandani. He urged government to consider introducing “double vaccination requirement" to enter cinemas, as is the case in some of the other states, including Maharashtra, he added. Alternatively, the seating capacity restriction of 50% can be reintroduced.