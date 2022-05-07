Delhi-Meerut RRTS: India’s first semi high-speed train on way to Ghaziabad

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: India’s first semi high-speed train on way to Ghaziabad2 min read . 10:05 PM IST
- Designed and built to move passengers at 180 kmph, these trains are expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut by 40%.
Alstom on Saturday delivered India’s first semi high-speed regional train for National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) in the 82.5 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Phase 1. The rollout ceremony was held at Alstom’s manufacturing unit at Savli in Gujarat. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing (who joined virtually), Manoj Joshi, Chairman – NCRTC, Secretary, Ministry of Housing; Urban Affairs, Vinay Kumar Singh, MD – NCRTC, and Alain SPOHR, Managing Director, Alstom India were present at the event.
Designed and built to move passengers at 180 kmph, these trains are expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut by 40%. These semi-high-speed aerodynamic trains are energy efficient, designed to offer top-notch comfort and safety features for premium passenger experience for commuters, including those for the specially abled.
Hardeep Singh Purisaid, “It is a proud moment for all of us to witness the roll outof the RRTS trainset, which is a true manifestation of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar India’. Designed in India, Made in India, Made for India – it is the perfect demonstration of the PM’s Make in India initiative. It is imperative that we plan efficient public transport to fully harness the potential of our metropolitan cities, so that we truly make them the engines of growth for tomorrow’s economy."
Commenting on the delivery, Alain SPOHR, Managing Director, Alstom India said “We are proud to attain another key milestone in making India’s first semi high-speed regional commuter service a reality. The RRTS project is one of the most ambitious ventures in India’s mobility sector and will prove to be a game-changer in India’s regional rail segment. Our trains and ETCS Signalling systems will ensure safer and seamless intercity commute, benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development."
“Delivering the first train within a year of commencing production reinstates Alstom’s commitment to revolutionize India’s rail networks. We are honoured to be the preferred partner in delivering ground-breaking sustainable technology solutions that cater to the transportation needs of India’s future."