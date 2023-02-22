NEW DELHI : Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad will account for nearly half of the mall supply that India’s top cities are set to receive over the next four to five years as entry of newer brands and expansion by existing ones fuel demand for real estate, according to a joint report by real estate consultant Anarock and Retailers Association of India (RAI).

Overall, developers plan to add nearly 25 million sq ft of new mall space across the top seven cities over the next four-to-five years, according to the report titled ‘India retail real estate—revived, reshaped, & reinforced’ released Wednesday.

“Driven largely by the rising consumption, the rebound in Indian retail market has been exemplary in 2022 which is favourably impacting retail real estate across the country," according to the report.

NCR (National Capital Region) and Hyderabad are expected to contribute nearly 46% of the total new upcoming supply, followed by Bengaluru at 19%. In 2022, the top seven cities added over 2.6 million sq. ft of mall space, an estimated 27% more than 2021. Currently, the top cities have over 51 million sq. ft of mall stock in the country with NCR, MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), and Bengaluru accounting for 62% of the total stock.

This comes as several large retail chains especially conglomerates such as Reliance Industries, the Tata group and Aditya Birla Group proceed with expansion plans of their offline retail business. Reliance Retail has been stitching partnerships with domestic and international brands to drive its national expansion—it is set to open stores of international retailer Gap; Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) recently entered into a strategic partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open luxury departmental stores and a dedicated e-commerce platform in India. Most companies are convinced that well-heeled Indians and even those entering the white-collar workforce will drive demand for premium brands and experiences.

“The revival of consumer sentiments and penchant for consumption is therefore being promptly acted upon by the majority of brands, retailers, and mall developers. The new planned mall supply across the top 7 cities is testimony to the developers’ expansion strategy," Anuj Kejriwal, chief executive and managing director, Anarock Retail said.

India’s retail market is expected to touch $2 trillion by 2032, growing from $690 billion in 2021. However, the rapid growth of e-commerce is also set to reshape Indian retail with more brands charting an omnichannel strategy for expansion. Online retail is expected to touch 37% of the overall organized retail market by 2030, up from the current 25%.

Meanwhile, a significant rise in footfalls post the covid-induced lockdowns and improved occupancy in established malls has led to a spike in rentals; this is especially true for cities such as Bengaluru and Kolkata. Average rentals in malls appreciated by nearly 15% in 2022 over the previous year, breaching pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, mall operators have started to reverse the concessions offered to occupiers during the pandemic. Higher rentals have also led to a churn in tenants.

“Brands and tenants that could not sustain the aftermath of the pandemic were replaced by new brands who are now looking for larger spaces as the stores are also used as last-mile fulfilment centres, for those who are operating in the omnichannel. Currently, a high degree of integration of physical and digital is taking place to provide an interactive and all-inclusive experience," the report said.

In terms of investments, the sector attracted around $1.47 billion in private equity investments between 2019 and 2022. In fact, 2019 alone accounted for 76% of the total investments during the period.

While private equity investments have reported recovery post the pandemic investments are yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. The share of private equity investments in retail of the total private equity investments in real estate decreased to 6% in 2022 from 16% in 2019. “However, the average ticket size of $ 134 million is almost equal to the average ticket size in 2019, establishing the fact that larger sized deals have been registered during 2022. Hyderabad and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) accounted for nearly 40% of the total PE investments in the sector," the report said.