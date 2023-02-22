Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad to lead mall supplies in India

This comes as several large retail chains especially conglomerates such as Reliance Industries, the Tata group and Aditya Birla Group proceed with expansion plans of their offline retail business. Reliance Retail has been stitching partnerships with domestic and international brands to drive its national expansion—it is set to open stores of international retailer Gap; Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) recently entered into a strategic partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open luxury departmental stores and a dedicated e-commerce platform in India. Most companies are convinced that well-heeled Indians and even those entering the white-collar workforce will drive demand for premium brands and experiences.