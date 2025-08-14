Delhi's Saket court summons Samir Kumar Modi in Godfrey Phillips defamation case
Summary
The dispute stems from a boardroom clash at GPI in May 2024, during which Modi alleged he was assaulted. Independent directors Atul Kumar Gupta and Nirmala Bagri accuse him of defaming them by publicly claiming they had consented to the alleged assault.
The Saket sessions court in Delhi on Thursday ordered summons to cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India's (GPI) former director Samir Kumar Modi in a defamation case filed by two of the company’s seven independent directors.
