Delhivery block deal: Internet Fund III offloads shares worth ₹387 cr2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 10:24 PM IST
- The venture capital fund, Internet Fund III Pte Ltd offloaded 11,753,735 shares at an average price of ₹330 via open market transactions
The shares of Delhivery ended nearly a per cent on BSE as Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, offloaded shares in the market.
