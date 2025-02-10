Delhivery expects rapid commerce business to generate ₹80-100 crore by fiscal end
SummaryDelhivery’s profit after tax zoomed 114% year-on-year to ₹25 crore in the December quarter, marking its third consecutive profitable quarter.
Listed third-party logistics player Delhivery Ltd expects its one-month-old rapid commerce business to generate revenue in the range of ₹80-100 crore by the end of the current fiscal year, underscoring the growing demand for ultra-fast deliveries in India’s e-commerce landscape, co-founder and chief executive officer Sahil Barua, said on Friday.