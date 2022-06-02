'Nerve-wracking': Delhivery founder on going public amid market meltdown

Delhivery’s decision to stick to its IPO plans despite the market turmoil may stem in part from the need to replenish its reserves. Its cash hoard had shrunk to just over 3.6 billion rupees ($46 million) at the end of 2021 from more than 16 billion rupees at end-March 2019, while total expenses almost doubled in the nine months to December 2021 from a year earlier. Losses almost tripled over the same period.