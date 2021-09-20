NEW DELHI : Logistics and supply chain startup Delhivery said on Monday that it has partnered with Mumbai-based startup Réseau, a specialized operator of industry-backed accelerator programs, to launch the Delhivery innovation lab.

The objective of the innovation lab is to enable technology partnerships, strategic engagements, and proof-of-concept development on pre-defined use cases with emerging tech startups, Delhivery said. The lab is now accepting applications for its inaugural cohort, which will go live in November 2021.

Delhivery believes its core business differentiator has been its focus on integrating technology in a largely traditional sector such as logistics. The innovation lab is an extension of the company's overall objective of developing smart solutions for businesses and the sector at large, the company said.

The initiative is expected to catalyze Indian entrepreneurs and the startup community to develop smart solutions in logistics and supply-chain and tap into the massive opportunities offered by digital technology.

"The scale and growth of Delhivery has been achieved through investments in infrastructure, network engineering and an extensive network of partners, orchestrated by our in-house logistics platform. We work with multiple partners from startups to tech companies, to leverage their products and prototypes to continuously improve our systems. This accelerator program is our attempt to make this process structured and open to a large community of tech entrepreneurs," said Kapil Bharati, cofounder and chief technology officer, Delhivery.

“Through this initiative, we are looking to collaborate with enterprising startups working on developing machine learning, machine vision, artificial intelligence, and internet of things solutions for pre-defined business cases," Bharati added.

“We have identified key business areas in which we are looking for solutions that are pilot-ready. In addition to operating a structured POC-led accelerator program, we also aim to discover interesting tech solutions for the logistics and supply chain industry. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to enabling some great success stories," said Ajay Ramasubramaniam, founder and chief executive officer, startup Réseau.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.