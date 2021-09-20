Delhivery launches innovation lab to support startups in logistics

"The scale and growth of Delhivery has been achieved through investments in infrastructure, network engineering and an extensive network of partners, orchestrated by our in-house logistics platform. We work with multiple partners from startups to tech companies, to leverage their products and prototypes to continuously improve our systems. This accelerator program is our attempt to make this process structured and open to a large community of tech entrepreneurs," said Kapil Bharati, cofounder and chief technology officer, Delhivery.