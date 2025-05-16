Delhivery Q4 Results: Net profit at ₹72.6 crore, revenue up 6% YoY; First profitable year logged in FY25

Delhivery Q4 Results: Delhivery returned to black as it reported a net profit of ₹72.6 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, marking a significant jump from the ₹68.5 crore net loss reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
India's largest logistics services provider's revenue from operations meanwhile gained nearly 6 percent on-year to nearly ₹2,192 crore in Q4 FY25. Its EBITDA grew over 100 percent on-year to ₹119 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 5.4 percent during the quarter under review.