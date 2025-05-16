Subscribe

Delhivery Q4 Results: Net profit at ₹72.6 crore, revenue up 6% YoY; First profitable year logged in FY25

Delhivery Q4 Results: Net profit at 72.6 crore, revenue up 6% YoY; First profitable year logged in FY25

Livemint
Published16 May 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Advertisement
An automated sortation centre at Delhivery’s trucking gateway in Tauru, a town in Haryana. The company, today, has 18 million sq ft of logistics infrastructure.
An automated sortation centre at Delhivery’s trucking gateway in Tauru, a town in Haryana. The company, today, has 18 million sq ft of logistics infrastructure.

Delhivery Q4 Results: Delhivery returned to black as it reported a net profit of 72.6 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, marking a significant jump from the 68.5 crore net loss reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Advertisement

India's largest logistics services provider's revenue from operations meanwhile gained nearly 6 percent on-year to nearly 2,192 crore in Q4 FY25. Its EBITDA grew over 100 percent on-year to 119 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 5.4 percent during the quarter under review.

 
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsDelhivery Q4 Results: Net profit at ₹72.6 crore, revenue up 6% YoY; First profitable year logged in FY25
Read Next Story