'Factually incorrect,’ Delhivery rejects media reports on acquisition talks with Gati4 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Delhivery has rejected any claims about the acquisition talks with Gati. The company has said that the media reports claiming the acquisition were baseless
Calling the media reports, factually incorrect and baseless, Delhivery has rejected claims of its acquisition deal with logistics firm Gati. The company made it clear that there have been no discussions going on on the issue. A clarification on the issue will soon be made on the official website, said Delhivery in its filing.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×