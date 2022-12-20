Delhivery to acquire supply chain software firm Algorhythm Tech for 14.9 cr

The Algorhythm Tech acquisition will be funded by the proceeds from Delhivery’s initial public offering in May this year, when it raised ₹5,235 crore
BENGALURU: Logistics service provider Delhivery on Tuesday said it will acquire Pune-based Algorhythm Tech Pvt. Ltd. for ₹14.9 crore, in an all-cash deal, to enhance its integrated supply chain solutions offering.
Delhivery expects to complete the transaction by January 2023, following which Algorhythm Tech will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Gurugram-based logistics firm. The Algorhythm Tech acquisition will be funded by the proceeds from Delhivery’s initial public offering in May this year, when it raised ₹5,235 crore.
Shares of Delhivery traded 0.5% lower at ₹351 a piece on the BSE. The stock remains well below its issue price of ₹487.
Algorhythm Tech, founded in 2003 by Abhaya Borwankar, Ajit Singh, and Sandeep Pendurkar, provides intelligent planning and optimisation solutions for enterprise supply chain operations.
“Algorhythm Tech’s Supply Chain Management (SCM) software products will enhance our Supply Chain Solutions offering with value added services and also drive cost optimization in service delivery," said Sandeep Kumar Barasia, chief business officer of Delhivery. “These SCM products are increasingly becoming vital for supply chain planning and optimization and our clients will have the option of availing the benefits of these as part of our Integrated Solutions Platform."
The acquisition will help Delhivery improve its supply chain business, offering value added service to its customers, while optimising costs. The firm, months before its market debut, had bought California-based Transition Robotics in December 2021. In August 2021, it had acquired Spoton Logistics.
Delhivery provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, freight, freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services, covering a network of over 18,400 pin codes in the country. It works with over 28,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants.
“Delhivery has made great strides to emerge as the largest logistics provider in India in a decade and we can think of no better team or company to work with to accelerate our joint vision for the future," said Singh, Co-founder, Algorhythm Tech.
Algorhythm Tech caters to clients across fast-moving consumer goods, pharma, steel, auto and telecom industry, through its proprietary platform, offering end-to-end solutions. The company, which operated in India, had reported a turnover of ₹3.6 crore in financial year ended March 2022, down from ₹5.9 crore a year ago.