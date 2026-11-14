Delhivery to deploy 2,000 electric vehicles in 18 months, aims to make 50% of its intra-city fleet electric in 2-3 years

Logistics company Delhivery plans to deploy between 1,500 and 2,000 four-wheeler electric commercial vehicles (eCVs) across its intra-city delivery network over the next 12–18 months. The company announced the development on Friday.

The deployment is part of Delhivery's broader strategy to introduce nearly 5,000 electric commercial vehicles into its fleet over the next three years.

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Delhivery partners with Tata Motors, Euler Motors and Montra Electric As part of the initiative, Delhivery has partnered with Tata Motors, Euler Motors and Montra Electric to expand its electric vehicle fleet.

The partnership with Tata Motors will include the Tata Intra EV, while Euler Motors' Turbo City Plus will be the first vehicle to enter operations. The latter will primarily cater to smaller commercial delivery requirements.

Delhivery plans to introduce larger electric vehicles at a later stage to handle deliveries involving heavier loads.

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Meanwhile, its collaboration with Montra Electric will focus on expanding the deployment of the EVIATOR across the country.

Why is Delhivery shifting to electric vehicles? The company's electric vehicle expansion will initially focus on its intra-city fleet, particularly vehicles that cover less than 200 km daily.

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According to Delhivery, electric vehicles are increasingly becoming competitive with diesel-powered alternatives in this segment in terms of total cost of ownership.

The company plans to gradually expand its electric fleet across different small commercial vehicle categories. The initial deployment will focus on vehicles suited for urban deliveries, followed by higher-capacity electric commercial vehicles designed to transport heavier loads.

Delhivery targets 50% EV share in intra-city fleet over next 2-3 years EVs currently account for up to 12-13% of Delhivery's eligible intra-city fleet and the company aims to raise this to 50% in the next 2-3 years while it is looking to fully electrify its sub-200 km fleet within 4-5 years on the back of investments in advance payments for vendors and in charging and parking infrastructure, it said.

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"Partnering with Tata Motors, Euler Motors and Montra Electric lets us expand our electric fleet across vehicle categories. The charging facilities we are piloting will make EV adoption easier and more affordable for our vendor partners," said Prashant Gazipur, Chief Operating Officer, In City Operations, Delhivery.

The company said it is also piloting charging infrastructure at its facilities, starting with Delhi-NCR, with low-cost charging and free parking for vendor partners to encourage wider EV adoption.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

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