Delisting discontent boils over at ICICI Securities meet

Discontent about the proposed delisting of ICICI Securities spilled over at the company’s post-earnings meet on Tuesday, as analysts and shareholders challenged its rationale and questioned the swap ratio.

The investors are upset over the proposal to turn ICICI Securities into a wholly owned subsidiary of parent ICICI Bank, and made plain their disgruntlement for the first time in a public forum. They believe the company is better off listed and are unhappy with the share swap ratio proposed.

The public shareholders’ opinion gains significance since ICICI Securities needs two-thirds of them, who own more than 25% stake, to approve the transaction. Parent ICICI Bank owns 74.85% stake in the company, with the rest being held by public shareholders. The proposal was announced last June.

“I do not see where these synergies are coming from," Vikrant Darak, chief executive officer of Finverse Ventures Pvt. Ltd, a Pune-based fintech firm, and a shareholder in ICICI Securities, said during the call. “Neither in terms of technology – because I believe we are very superior in terms of technology to our peers. In terms of financial muscle, we are very well-placed."

ICICI Securities’ chief financial officer Harvinder Jaspal sought to explain the benefits of the transaction. “ICICI Bank is a source of affluent clients, who have banking needs as well as personal finance needs. This is the kind of value proposition that both the entities together can serve to those clients," Jaspal said. “All the other bank-based entities (brokerages) have chosen to keep securities business as an unlisted business."

A second person, who introduced himself as Vikram from Vikram Securities, was interrupted mid-way through his question: “In September, you had disposed of a complaint by Unifi Capital. What was the nature of that complaint?... We have reason to believe that they wrote to all the board of directors for..."

Jaspal interrupted before Vikram could finish: “It’s a bilateral communication. This call is specifically to discuss the earnings." Added ICICI Securities managing director and CEO Vijay Chandok: “My request is to keep your question restricted to earnings."

Analyst Darshan Engineer, portfolio manager at Karma Capital Advisors, questioned if the delisting process was making ICICI Securities go slow on its strategic initiatives.

The management brushed aside this concern. “Now, the markets are at an all-time high. To expect growth from here would not be right. I think, therefore, the note of caution. Nothing to do with delisting," said Chandok.

The share swap ratio (67 shares of ICICI Securities for every 100 shares held in ICICI Bank) has also generated disquiet. “The share swap ratio seems to be on the lower side. Investors would be better off selling ICICI Securities shares and buying ICICI Bank from the open market today to get almost a 20% increase," said Shriram Subramanian, founder of proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services.

In response to an emailed query from Mint, an ICICI Securities spokesperson said: “There is no reconsideration as the scheme has been filed with NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) at the valuation ratio that was approved by the boards after careful consideration backed by fairness evaluation for all stakeholders. We also believe the proposal is in long-term interest for the company and shareholders."

Queries sent to ICICI Bank and Unifi Capital remained unanswered till press time.

Late last year, ICICI Securities responded to questions raised by Unifi Capital, a Chennai-based portfolio management services firm, and a Bengaluru-based retail investor, Soarabh Gupta. Gupta is a relative of Manu Rishi Gupta, who runs a Bengaluru-based investment fund, MRG Capital, who too has voiced his unhappiness over the transaction.

Both Unifi Capital and Gupta had written to the nine-member board of ICICI Securities, expressing their displeasure at the proposed transaction.

ICICI Securities’ nine-member board is chaired by Vinod Kumar Dhall, a retired bureaucrat, and has two executive members, including Chandok and the head of investment banking and institutional equity, Ajay Saraf. The remaining five are independent directors.

Among ICICI Securities’ public shareholders, Norway’s Norges Bank Investment Management, the world’s biggest sovereign fund, is the largest, owning 3.2% as of December-end. Life Insurance Corp. of India, the second-largest public shareholder, owns 2.58%. Boston-based Fidelity, a large money manager managing over $10 trillion in assets under management, owns 1.29%, and California-headquartered Capital Group, which has $2.6 trillion in assets under management, owns 1.26%.

Finverse Ventures’ Darak told Mint that investors are paying a premium on the shares of ICICI Securities because they believe they are worth more than the price dictated by the original 100:67 swap ratio, and that this suggests that the market does not expect the transaction to receive investor support.

“The stock price has run up significantly in the past year; so, minority investors have to consider whether the business prospects of ISEC (ICICI Securities) are better than the prospects of a diversified portfolio of businesses at ICICI," Subramanian of InGovern said.

ICICI Securities is waiting for the NCLT to approve the transaction, and this could take another three months, according to the management. Reserve Bank of India, the BSE and the National Stock Exchange gave their nods in November.

ICICI Bank shares closed up 0.64% at ₹986.6 on the BSE on Thursday, while ICICI Securities closed lower by 0.9% at ₹763.95. The latter’s shares have gained over 23% in the past six months, and its shares are trading at a premium of over 15% on the price dictated by a 100:67 share swap ratio.

ICICI Securities, which counts 9.7 million clients, saw its revenue increase 50% from the year-ago period to ₹1,323.3 crore in the October-December period. Profits totalled ₹465.7 crore, a 66% jump from the third quarter last year.