Delisting discontent boils over at ICICI Securities meet
Nehal Chaliawala , Varun Sood 4 min read 19 Jan 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Summary
- Iinvestors are upset over the proposal to turn ICICI Securities into a wholly owned subsidiary of parent ICICI Bank
Discontent about the proposed delisting of ICICI Securities spilled over at the company’s post-earnings meet on Tuesday, as analysts and shareholders challenged its rationale and questioned the swap ratio.
