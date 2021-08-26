Food-delivery company Deliveroo has almost bounced back from one of London’s worst market debuts. But some risks that turned investors off earlier this year are growing.

Deliveroo’s shares still change hands for slightly less than their initial public offering price, after plunging 26% on their first day of trading back in March. The stock got a boost when German competitor Delivery Hero took a 5% stake in the business in early August. In a supportive sign that diners are sticking with the app as restaurants reopen, the company said revenue increased 82% in the first half of the year compared with the same period of 2020.

Wage pressures may have increased since the company’s IPO, though. Globally, shareholders worry that new labor protections for so-called gig workers could push up costs for businesses like Deliveroo. Laws are tightening up in China, while a California court ruled this month that Proposition 22, which allowed the likes of Uber and Lyft to continue classifying their drivers as independent contractors, is unconstitutional.

In Europe, Deliveroo’s main market, the picture is mixed. The company is leaving Spain in part because of new laws that force delivery apps to classify their riders as employees. But in June, Deliveroo defeated a fourth legal challenge to its employment model in the U.K. The company remains the most vulnerable of Europe’s listed food-delivery apps to any future labor crackdown. All of its meal orders are delivered by gig workers, compared with 44% at competitor Just Eat Takeaway.com, according to Bernstein.

Where tighter labor laws don’t add to costs, competition to recruit low-paid workers might. Job vacancies in the U.K., Deliveroo’s most important market by order value, hit a record high between May and July, according to official statistics. The pandemic has led to shortages, as elsewhere, but the U.K. is unique in having recently quit the European Union, from which it used to hire casual workers.

A push into grocery delivery is boosting Deliveroo’s top line but will make it harder to break even. Groceries now contribute 7% of the company’s total order value. Deliveroo recently said it makes £2.10, or about $2.88, of gross profit on a supermarket delivery, compared with £2.40 for restaurant takeout. The grocery figure was better than analysts covering the stock expected.

Still, adding shopping to the mix is already visibly putting pressure on the company’s gross margin, which fell 1 percentage point to 7.8% in the first half of the year from the same period of 2020. To make supermarket tie-ups more attractive, Deliveroo eventually needs grocers to advertise on the app. That will require more scale and consumers who are willing to pay a premium over store prices for delivery.

Deliveroo’s latest results do show that demand on the app is resilient even as pandemic restrictions ease, but growth is becoming costlier. Investors were unsure how Deliveroo was going to turn a profit before the IPO. Despite a recent bounce in the shares, the question is as open as ever.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

