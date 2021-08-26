Deliveroo is still an unappetizing meal

Deliveroo’s shares still change hands for slightly less than their initial public offering price, after plunging 26% on their first day of trading back in March. The stock got a boost when German competitor Delivery Hero took a 5% stake in the business in early August. In a supportive sign that diners are sticking with the app as restaurants reopen, the company said revenue increased 82% in the first half of the year compared with the same period of 2020.