Delivery biz sees spike in attrition

Manpower supply had dropped to 40% of pre-covid levels during the lockdown when restaurants had to suspend operations. Food delivery platform Zomato, for instance, is hiring more than 5,000 delivery partners a week in India. It is looking to increase the number of riders by 40% to meet the growing demand. “We believe this is going to stabilize over the next few months and may witness growth due to the order volume exceeding the pre-covid levels in certain cities," said a Zomato spokesperson in an emailed response.