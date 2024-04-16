Delivery of goods via drones on the anvil as enabling norms likely this year
Currently, regulations do not permit drone operations beyond the visual line of sight of the drone operator. While the Centre permitted 20 entities to conduct experimental BVLOS flights in 2021, so far regulatory structure for implementation of these flights is yet to see the light of the day.
A regulatory framework for delivery of cargo with the help of drones is likely this year as the government is in advanced stages of consultation with the industry on beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations, a senior industry executive told Mint.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message