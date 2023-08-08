Dell announces layoffs in sales, adopts partner-driven market strategy

Dell announces layoffs in sales, adopts partner-driven market strategy1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Dell plans to restructure sales teams, potentially resulting in some members leaving, as it adopts a partner-driven model.
Dell announced its strategic aim to enhance its market approach utilising a partner-driven model. As part of this transformation, the company will restructure its sales teams, which may cause some team members to leave, reported Business Today in its news report.
