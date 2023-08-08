Dell announces layoffs in sales, adopts partner-driven market strategy

Dell announced its strategic aim to enhance its market approach utilising a partner-driven model. As part of this transformation, the company will restructure its sales teams, which may cause some team members to leave, reported Business Today in its news report.

According to Business Today's news report, Dell has not specifically mentioned if these changes are in addition to the 6,650 job cuts that were originally disclosed earlier this year.

A report from CRN claims that Dell is prepared to reorganise its sales environment with an emphasis on equipping its direct sales team to market storage solutions through partner channels. According to a report by Business Today, this redesigned model seeks to reward sales people by giving them increased income for generating sales in the storage goods area.

"Some members of our sales team will leave the company. We don't make these decisions lightly, and we'll support those impacted as they transition to their next opportunity," a Dell spokesperson was quoted as saying, according to Business Today news report.

"We're always assessing our business to remain competitive and ensure we’re set up to deliver the best innovation, value and service to our customers and partners," the spokesperson added, according to Business Today news report.

According to Business Today's news report, this event comes after Dell said earlier this year that it would be reducing its staff size by about 5%, which would result in the departure of 6,500 workers.

"The reshaping of the company's workforce aims to optimise operational efficiency while adapting to the ever-evolving market demands," said the news report.

According to the news report, industry partners have discussed these changes and given their opinions. They see the staff adjustments as a chance to better connect with Dell's vision and accelerate sales growth. "The restructuring is expected to enable partners to deepen their collaboration with Dell, capitalising on the company's expertise and offerings to drive mutual success," said Business Today in its report.

