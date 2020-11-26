Dell bets on everything-as-a-service model to drive digital transformation

Bengaluru: Dell Technologies Inc. is betting on an “everything-as-a-service" model to help drive the digital transformation journey of its customers, senior executives said at Dell Technologies Forum, the annual flagship event held virtually on Thursday.

As part of its latest strategy, Project Apex, Dell Technologies will deliver a simplified “as-a-service" and cloud experience to customers and partners through its cloud console, an integrated online platform for managing cloud workloads and services through a single web interface.

“With just a few clicks, customers will be able to browse the marketplace of cloud products, services, and solutions and then order a cloud or as-a-service solution," said Aongus Hegarty, president, international markets, Dell Technologies.

According to Dell’s Digital Transformation Index (DT Index) 2020, 80% of businesses fast-tracked at least some of their digital transformation programs this year. 89% of the businesses said the recent pandemic-led disruption has shown they need a more agile and scalable IT environment.

The digital adoption curve in India is rising year-on-year as digital adopters or organizations with a mature digital plan have increased to 55% this year, up from 34% in 2018.

In India, Dell is focussed on enabling and improving the skillsets of the young population to prepare them for the digital era.

“By 2030, it is expected that one-fifth of the global workforce will come from India," said Alok Ohrie, president and managing director, Dell Technologies India. “We are engaged very closely with National Skills Development Corporation, NITI Aayog, and other government entities to impart digital skills to the youth of this country."

Dell is committed to ensuring that the “innovation ecosystem in India continues to get appropriate support and, in the process, India becomes the tech garage of the world," Ohrie said.

Despite the accelerated need for digital transformation, businesses continue to face barriers spanning technology, people and policy. The top three barriers to digital transformation were data privacy and security concerns, lack of budget and resources, and the inability to extract valuable insights from the data.

