Dell foundation invests 22 crore to improve learning of needy students

“We are working in Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal on education outcome of needy students. This funding is separate, and Teach for India has a focused target. In the first year, we are targeting to help reduce the learning loss and try to bring them back to pre-covid situation. The second year will look to add one and half hour of extra learning time beyond school hours, and the year after, two and half hours of extra learning to improve the overall standard of the targeted students," Windlass said over a video call.