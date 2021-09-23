Dell plans buybacks, provides post-spinoff outlook

Dell, founded by Michael Dell in 1984, is in its second stint as a publicly traded company. It first went public in 1988, but Mr. Dell and Silver Lake, a private-equity firm, took the company private in a 2013 leveraged buyout. The current New York Stock Exchange listing dates to 2018, when Dell returned to public markets through a transaction in which it bought out the shareholders of a pre-existing stock that tracked Dell’s VMware stake.